PM greets Hindu community on Diwali

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said wished Pakistan’s Hindu community a happy Diwali as he greeted them on their biggest holiday of the year.

“Wishing all our Hindu citizens a happy Diwali,” the Prime Minister said on Twitter. Diwali, one of the most important festivals is celebrated by Hindus between October and November with varying dates which symbolises new beginnings and the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani also congratulated the community. In his message, he said: “Today is not only a day of happiness for the Hindu community of our country but also reaffirms our commitment to celebrate such happy occasions together and live together on the principle of coexistence.” He said contribution of the Hindu community living across the country for the development and prosperity of Pakistan were unforgettable. The Senate Chairman said: “We, on behalf of the people of Pakistan and the Upper House, assure the Hindu community across the country that our joys and sorrows are shared.”