Geo News’ Arshad Waheed Chaudhry dies of coronavirus

Ag APP

PESHAWAR/ISLAMABAD: Geo News senior journalist and host of programme “Geo Parliament” Arshad Waheed Chaudhry passed away from the coronavirus on Saturday as the country recorded more than 2,000 daily infections for a second straight day.

Chaudhry was recently diagnosed with Covid-19 and since then was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Islamabad. As his condition worsened, he had been placed on a ventilator. Chaudhry was also a special correspondent for Geo News and a columnist for the Daily Jang.

His death coincided with news that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan announcing that he, along with his wife and son, tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Me my wife and my son are Covid positive. Please pray for us,” said Jan in a tweet. He becomes the latest high profile individual to catch the disease just days after virus-related complications claimed the lives of Peshawar High Court chief justice Waqar Seth and former PPP lawmaker Jam Madad Ali. The development came as Pakistan’s active Covid-19 cases approached 25,000 after 2,165 more people tested positive for the virus in a 24-hour period. Seventeen patients died in the same period, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

At least 1,521 coronavirus patients are admitted in hospitals across the country, 204 of them are on ventilator. Just a day earlier the numbers were 1,200 and 197 respectively. Pakistan has a total of 1,858 ventilators set aside for coronavirus patients.

Meanwhile, Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan has become “self-sufficient” in Covid-19 equipment. In a tweet, the minister said the country lacked medical equipment like masks, goggles, protective gears or ventilators to fight the pandemic when the first phase of Covid appeared in the month of February, “but now the situation is different”.