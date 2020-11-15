All set for high-stakes GB elections today

By News Desk

GILGIT: The high-stakes election for the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Legislative Assembly takes place today (Sunday) ahead of which representatives of the major political parties campaigned furiously during which they made a raft of pledges if they were voted into power.

All eyes are on the big three parties — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

On PTI’s behalf, government ministers Ali Amin Gandapur and Murad Saeed had been campaigning alongside PM’s aide Zulfi Bukhari, while PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz have been individually drawing large crowds of their own, where both have separately been promising their own parties’ victories in the election as well as heaped criticism on the PTI-ruled centre.

Opinion polls, however, show PTI ahead in the contest. The territory has historically voted in favour of the government in the centre, as the 2015 Legislative Assembly was populated by the PML-N, which was in power in the centre, while the 2009 assembly had a PPP majority.

Bilawal has on multiple occasions said whichever party wins the election in GB will go on to win the polls in the Centre. Both Maryam and Bilawal have cast aspersions on the transparency of the process, alleging the possibility of rigging. The PTI has said the opposition are making the claims because they are anticipating a bruising defeat. The elections will be held in 23 out of 24 constituencies in the region, each electing a member to the third Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly. In the 33-member House, six seats are reserved for women and three for technocrats. At least 330 candidates are taking part in the elections.

The area’s registered voters are 745,361, while 1,160 polling stations have been set up across the territory. Four-hundred-eighteen have been declared “very sensitive” and 311 as “sensitive”.

The process of polling will continue without any breaks from 8 am to 5 pm. Deployment of staff and materials was to be completed by 6 pm on Saturday in 23 constituencies of three divisions of Gilgit-Baltistan.

More than 15,000 security personnel from GB, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Bolochistan have been sent to their respective polling stations across the territory.

Election Commission Gilgit-Baltistan has prohibited carrying mobile phones and other such devices within 100 metres and inside polling stations, while banners and posters of contesting candidates cannot be carried within 400m. The campaigning of contesting candidates had also been prohibited.