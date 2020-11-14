Shahbaz moves contempt plea

LAHORE: PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif Friday moved a contempt of court petition for not providing facilities to him in the jail despite the court orders. Shahbaz moved the court through his counsel contending that the court had ordered the authorities concerned to provide him with a bed and other facilities, but the jail officials were not following the orders. The counsel contended that his client had back pain issue. He alleged that his client was being subjected to political victimisation. The court, after hearing the counsel, sought a report from the jail officials in this regard and adjourned the hearing for today.