PDM delays announcement of new charter

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has delayed giving the final shape to its charter till the next week. Talking to The News on Friday, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said a meeting of the heads of 11 parties, part of the PDM, had been rescheduled for November 17 in Islamabad. The PDM steering committee will meet a day earlier (November 16) to draft the PDM charter to be approved by the party heads, he added. The meetings of steering committee and party heads were earlier scheduled for November 13 and 14 respectively. Ahsan said the meetings had been rescheduled due to November-15 elections in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), adding that the charter and future action plan would be announced keeping in view results of the GB elections.