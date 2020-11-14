PTI still most popular in KP

News Desk ISLAMABAD: A latest country- wide survey of Institute of Public Opinion and Research (IPOR) revealed that no change is expected in provinces if mid-term elections are held on the demand of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is clearly ahead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 34 percent respondents willing to vote for the ruling party, 12 for Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N), 8 percent for JUI-F of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, 3 percent each for Awami National Party (ANP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), 4 percent for Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and 2 percent for Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

According to the survey participated by over 2,000 respondents, in Punjab, 39 percent respondents say they would vote for the PML-N, 26 percent would vote for PTI, PPP would get 5 percent, TLP 2 percent, and PML-Q would get 1 percent votes.

The survey shows that no party will be in a position to form government in

Punjab without the help of coalition partners in case mid-term elections are held there.

The survey shows that the PPP leads in Sindh where 22 percent respondents willing to vote for the ruling party in the province, followed by the PTI with 13 percent votes, PML-N with 9 percent votes, JI and JUI-F with 3 percent votes each, TLP with 2 percent votes and MQM-P with 1 percent votes.