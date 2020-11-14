Govt to redress Baloch sense of Deprivation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said the development of Balochistan would lead to the development of Pakistan. In a tweet about Prime Minister Imran’s visit to Balochistan, he said, “The prime minister's visit will be a harbinger of prosperity for the people of Balochistan. We will alleviate the sense of deprivation of the people of the province through economic and social development. InshAllah, a new era of people's development will begin, including equal opportunities to move forward," he said. In another tweet, he said the suggestion of sending the PTI democratic government home in an unconstitutional manner reflected the PML-N leadership’s undemocratic mindset.

He said this (suggestion) was clear evidence that they were the real heir to dictatorship.

“Nawaz Sharif’s politics is a mirror of undemocratic and dictatorial thinking,” Shibli said reacting to the PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz’s interview in which she called for removal of the PTI government for dialogue on the future course of action.

The minister alleged that Maryam Nawaz was the trustee of that heritage and hence she had no place in the Pakistani politics. The contradictory statements and confusion of the PML-N leaders, he noted, was clear evidence that they were neither democratic nor political. “It’s just a bunch of business and vested interests. They cannot escape accountability and law by hiding behind politics and democracy,” the minister said.