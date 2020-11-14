Kashmore tragedy: One accused killed, another arrested

SUKKUR/KARACHI: The primary accused in the gang rape of a woman and her child was killed, while the police managed to arrest another sought-after accused Khairullah Bugti for involvement in the gruesome crime. SSP Kashmore Amjad Shaikh informed newsmen on Friday that under-detention accused Rafiq Malik, during interrogation, identified to the police certain hideouts where the other accused of the horrible tragedy, Khairullah Bugti, could be possibly found. As the police reached near the hideout in Bakhshapur, Kashmore, the accused opened fire at the law enforcement agency during which Rafiq Malik was killed and a police constable was injured. Later, the police managed to overpower Khairullah Bugti, arrest him and recover weapons from his possession.

Meanwhile, the condition of the five-year-old Aisha became serious after she developed lung infection and was shifted to Karachi for intensive care. In a related development, Sindh Law and Environment Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab announced that the provincial government would recommend to the federal government to award Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal to ASI Muhammad Bux Buriro for showing courage in arresting the suspect. The CM’s adviser said the provincial government would also recommend to the Centre for conferring a prestigious civil award to ASI’s daughter for her role in arresting the suspect of the heinous crime in Kashmore. ASI Buriro, with the help of his daughter, baited the accused Rafiq Malik to a park to meet his daughter along with the rape victim Tabassum. When Malik reached the park, police pounced upon him and arrested him. Tabassum was let off by the accused on the condition that her daughter would only be returned if she brought another woman to them. The absolutely broken down and shaken up Tabassum narrated her ordeal to the police who managed to arrest the criminal after nearly 10 days of hunt on Tuesday night from the park with the critical help of ASI’s daughter.

Murtaza Wahab said that the Sindh government would also give an award to the ASI Buriro for showing exceptional intelligence and courage to arrest the accused. He also announced a prize of Rs one million for the daughter of ASI.

Murtaza Wahab said that without the show of courage by the ASI and his daughter, it would have been almost impossible to catch the culprits. He said that the Sindh government would bear the expenses of further education of ASI’s daughter in the country or even abroad. He said that the entire nation was shocked and shaken by the Kashmore tragedy as the incident was highly sorrowful and condemnable. Similarly, he said the Sindh government would bear all the medical expenses of the minor victim’s treatment and that of her mother and also in case they needed to be sent abroad for treatment.