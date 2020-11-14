close
Sat Nov 14, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2020

Memorial service for Shaheed Army officer

National

RAWALPINDI: Special memorial service was held at the Royal Military College (RMC) Duntroon, Austria, to pay tribute to Lt. Nasir Hussain Khalid Shaheed. Lt. Nasir graduated from RMC, Austria, as the best foreign cadet. The ISPR said that wreath was laid at RMC WAR Memorial on behalf of Austrian and Pakistan armies. Lt. Nasir was martyred during an operation in North Waziristan on September 03, this year.

