close
Sat Nov 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2020

Man held for impersonating FIA officer

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2020

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency on Friday arrested a man for impersonating an officer of the agency and fraudulently minting money.

The suspect is identified as Irfan Khan Tareen who, according to FIA’s cybercrime wing additional director Faizullah Korejo, committed frauds with citizens by pretending to be an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) working as the additional director of FIA’s cybercrime wing in Karachi.

Latest News

More From Pakistan