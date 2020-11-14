Man held for impersonating FIA officer

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency on Friday arrested a man for impersonating an officer of the agency and fraudulently minting money.

The suspect is identified as Irfan Khan Tareen who, according to FIA’s cybercrime wing additional director Faizullah Korejo, committed frauds with citizens by pretending to be an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) working as the additional director of FIA’s cybercrime wing in Karachi.