Opposition leader laments twice adjournment of Sindh PA session

KARACHI: Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi has lamented that the provincial assembly has met only for five days in the current parliamentary year in violation of the democratic norms.

Speaking at a press conference at the Sindh Assembly building on Friday, Naqvi, belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, said the new session of the assembly had been adjourned by the speaker for the second time till December 3 without any valid cause.

He said Governor Imran Ismail, on the recommendation of the government, summoned the session of the provincial legislature on November 2, and the speaker adjourned the session for the first time till November 3 and now the session had been again put off till December 3.

He said the speaker had not assigned any reason while twice adjourning the session of the house, adding that apparently the session was adjourned for the first time as the assembly hall had not been ready to hold the session. He said that last year a prolonged session of the house had been held just for the reason that an influential MPA of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party, Faryal Talpur, was imprisoned.

Naqvi said no remarkable agenda had been taken up in that session of the house last year. He said such an attitude on the part of the PPP was tantamount to mockery of democracy.

He said that during the past two-and-a-half years of the current house of the provincial assembly, the speaker had not allowed the tabling of a single private bill from any of the MPA. He said the speaker should have convened a meeting of the leaders of all the parliamentary parties in the house to take them into confidence about the reason for twice adjourning the session.

He said the second time adjournment of the assembly session was against the democratic norms. He said that earlier. the three main opposition political parties in the house had refused to join the standing committees of the assembly after the ruling party had not offered the chairmanship of the all-important Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to the opposition leader. He said the chairmanship of the PAC should be given to the opposition leader as per the spirit of the Charter of Democracy signed by the PPP.

He said the PPP should have engaged the opposition later to persuade the opposition legislators to join the standing committees in case the ruling party did believe in democratic dispensation.

The opposition leader said that earlier the chief minister had been very active to lead his government’s campaign against the spread of the coronavirus, but now no strategy of the government was seen anywhere in the province when cases on Covid-19 was on the rise.

He said the Sindh government should fulfil its obligations to make people wear masks and follow other safety precautions against the spread of the coronavirus.

He said the PPP should get a session of the assembly convened at the earliest to become answerable in the house for its performance over fronts of the coronavirus infection spread, the law and order situation, and effectiveness of the administration against the unchecked price hike.

The opposition leader said the government should either remove Karachi’s commissioner or else admit its own failure to control the prices of essential commodities in the city.