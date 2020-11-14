Pak Navy ship Tabuk commissioning ceremony at Romania seaport

ISLAMABAD: Commissioning ceremony of Pakistan Navy ship Tabuk was held at Black Sea port of Constanta, Romania.

The contract for two corvettes for Pakistan Navy was signed between Ministry of Defence Production Pakistan and M/s Damen, Romania.

The first ship of class, PNS Yarmook was commissioned earlier this year, whereas the PNS Tabuk has also joined Pakistan Navy fleet. PNS Tabuk is a multipurpose and highly adaptive platform of medium size and tonnage. The ship is equipped with state-of-the-art electronic warfare, anti-ship and anti-air weapons/ sensors along with modern self-protection and terminal defence systems.

The ship is capable to perform a variety of maritime operations in a complex maritime environment and can embark multi-role helicopter and an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), simultaneously.

Addressing the ceremony, Commanding Officer of PNS Tabuk stressed significance of the project and laid emphasis on additional set of capabilities added to the Pakistan Navy sphere of operations with the induction of these potent platforms.

He highlighted the impact of these platforms to ensure forward presence and perpetual readiness in the area of operations while being deployed on PN's initiative of regional maritime security patrols in the Indian Ocean region.

He also acknowledged the professional competence and shipbuilding acumen of Damen shipyards and showed confidence in prospects of future cooperation in delivering cutting-edge naval technologies to Pakistan Navy.

The impressive ceremony was attended by Chief Naval Overseer (Romania), ship's crew and senior management of Damen shipyards, Gorinchem and Galati.