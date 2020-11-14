SCCI members urge govt to simplify labour laws

PESHAWAR: The business community on Friday urged the provincial government to simplify labour laws and direct relevant departments to jointly inspect factories.

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Sherbaz Bilour conveyed these demands to KP Minister for Labour and Culture, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai during his visit to the chamber. SCCI senior vice-president Manzoor Elahi, vice-president Junaid Altaf, Ghazanfar Bilour, Secretary Labour, Muhammad Akbar Khan, Director Labour Irfanullah and others were present on the occasion. Businessman Zahidullah Shinwari pointed out multiple labour laws, legal complications/irritants, non-implementation of labour policy 2018, and inspections of factories by different government departments, workers participation fund and difficulties of the business community due to the enforcement of unilateral policies of the Labour Department.