Motorway police reunite lost children with family

ISLAMABAD: In two separate incidents, the Motorway police Friday reunited two lost children with their families. According to a spokesman of Motorway police, in one incident near Balkasar in the service area of the motorway, the police found a crying child; nine year old Mutahsin Rehman.

The police came to know that the child was travelling with his family to Lahore and when they stopped at the Chakri service area, the youngster went to the washroom.

In the bizarre case of forgetfulness, the family left behind the child and went ahead with the journey. The child did not remember phone number of any member of the family.