CIIE to promote Pak exports to China

BEIJING: Pakistani Ambassador to China Mion ul Haque said that China International Import Expo (CIIE) is the flagship event of China and it fully supports the exports of Pakistan’s products here.

Talking to China Economic Net (CEN), Mion ul Haque stated that he was extremely happy to represent Pakistan in the recent Third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai.

“It is very important even for Pakistan to promote and to showcase Pakistan, strengthen various sectors, and to promote Pakistan’s exports to China”, the ambassador added.

He further said that the president of Pakistan was one of the first leaders who delivered the address there.

While in the first CIIE, which was held in 2018, Pakistan’s prime minister attended the event and he was a keynote speaker and we had a large Pakistani pavilion.

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi applauded the special and sole Pakistan- China relations and appreciated China’s efforts that had successfully dealt with COVID-19 pandemic through a special video message at the third CIIE.