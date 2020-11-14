Immunisation must for getting birth certificate

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed the authorities concerned that every child in the province must be vaccinated and Birth Registration Certificate will be issued only after immunisation of the children.

She gave deadline of enhancing the immunisation coverage to 90 per cent by June 2021 in a meeting held at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Friday.

She said the freshly recruited 650 vaccinators must be posted immediately in all districts to improve coverage.

These were in addition to over 1100 vaccinators already brought in system recently, she added.

She informed that by end of December this year the process of addition of another 1000 vaccinators would be completed and by this, hiring on 50 per cent vacant positions would be completed.

She said this was for the first time since 2014 that vaccinators in such numbers had been included in the system.

Every family head must be communicated the status of immunization of children through mobile phones, she said.

Dr Yasmin said that special programmes should be initiated for Lahore and Dera Ghazi Khan to improve coverage with the help of latest technology.

She directed that micro-plans of polio programme must be used for Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI). She said that all ‘Mother and Child Centers’ were being upgraded.

Dr Yasmin said the EPI Program must be restructured its system at divisional level and its staff must work in close collaboration with CEOs Health.

She said that as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, health facilities to the children would be ensured.

Secretary Health PSH Department Capt (retd) Usman Younis said that all out efforts were being made to achieve the goal of polio eradication.

Earlier, the minister reviewed measures to improve immunisation coverage, polio campaigns, new hiring and progress of communicable diseases in Punjab. Secretary PSH gave detailed briefing to the minister about the latest developments in vertical programme.