Accountability for all NAB priority: Javed

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Friday said the Bureau was strictly pursuing the policy of accountability for all, and taking mega corruption and white-collar crime cases to their logical conclusion was its top most priority.

“The NAB is an apex anti-corruption organization, which has assigned a gigantic task of eradication of corruption and to recover looted money from corrupt elements,” he said while chairing a meeting here to review the overall performance of the Bureau at the Headquarters.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman NAB Hussain, Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA) Syed Asghar Haider, DG Operations NAB Zahir Shah and other senior officers, while the DGs of all regional bureaus attended the meeting via video link.

The meeting also reviewed latest progress on cases against former prime ministers Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Shaukat Aziz, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former President Asif Al Zardari, former CM Punjab Shahbaz Sharif, former CM Balochistan, Nawab Aslam Khan Raisani, Sardar Sanaullah Zerhi, CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, former CM Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Dr Asim Hussain, Ahsan Iqbal, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Sarwar Khan, Noor ul Haq Qadri, Dr Zafar Mirza, Babar Khan Ghouri, Manzoor Wasan, Agha Siraj Durrani, Syed Khursheed Shah, Jam Khan Shoro, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Adil Siddique, Waseem Akhtar, Sardar Ashiq Gopang, Barjees Tahir, Ejaz Jakhrani, Rana Sanaullah, Sabtain Khan, Sher Ali Gorchani, former Deputy Speaker, Punjab Assembly, Aleem Khan, Ahmed Khan Baloch, Sahibzada Mehmood Zeb, Syed Asif Akhtar Hashmi, Ex-Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), Sher Azam Khan, Amir Muqam, Captain Safdar, Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, Usman Saifullah, Anwar Saifullah, Asfandyaar Kakar, Asim Kurd, Saadat Anwar, Rehmat Baloch, Hamza Shahbaz, Suleman Shahbaz, Hassan Nawz, Hussain Nawaz, Ahad Cheema, Fawad Hassan Fawad, Amjad Ali Khan, Siddique Memon, Manzoor Kaka, Shahid ul Islam, Uzma Adil, Saeed Ahmed Khan, Tahir Basharat Cheema, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Anwar Majeed, Hussain Lawai, Ghulam Mustafa Phal, Farkhand Iqbal, Imtiaz Inayat Elahi, Kamran Lashari, Ghulam Sarwar Sindhu, Murtaza Malik, Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera, Kamran Shafi, Mudarba/Musharka accused Mufti Ehsan, Ghulam Rasool Ayubi, Bank of Khyber, Iftikhar Rahim, former Chairman WWB, KP, Billion Tree Tsunami, Roosevelt Hotel, K-Electric, Amalgamation of KASB Bank into Bank Islami, Sugar Subsidy Scam, art napping of precious and rare paintings from Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), China Cutting in the surroundings of Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum and illegal construction and infringement of building bye laws by Karachi Cosmopolitan Authority, Blue World Housing Scheme, Rawalpindi, probe against Atif Zaman on looting billion of rupees through cheating public at large including anchor Mureed Abbas late on false promise of giving inflated profits in the name of tyre business and illegal housing/cooperative societies and others including distribution of billions of rupees to the affectees of Fizaia Housing Society, Karachi.

The meeting reviewed the latest progress on Reko Diq project reference filed with the Accountability Court Quetta about causing a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

During the meeting, it was informed that out of 179 mega corruption cases, NAB had filed 97 corruption references in different accountability courts, while 57 references had been taken to logical conclusion.