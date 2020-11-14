Politicians credit, discredit surveys according to results

ISLAMABAD: It is a common practice in Pakistani politics that politicians quote surveys conducted by different organisations when they are in their favour, but suspect their credibility when these polls are against them. According to video clips of different leaders of three main political parties of the country -- PTI, PML-N and PPP – collected by Geo News, leaders of these parties are found citing the surveys which are in their support and opposing the same when they are other way round. In a video of April 2014, Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is top man of the PTI, quoted the Gallup survey in KP which shows 57 percent people were happy with the PTI performance. In another statement in May 2014, Imran Khan said the PML-N formed a media team in a channel which suppressed a survey which showed the PTI and PML-N on equal footings and then another survey was aired before elections which showed PTI on just 7 percent popularity against PML-N’s 48 percent popularity. In an earlier statement in January 2013, he questioned what will be the credibility of a survey if its local partner is hired by a political party and then graph of that party starts moving up in a strange manner. In June 2018, Imran Khan again termed surveys misleading, arguing that surveys showed David Cameron in level position with rival candidate, but then there was a landslide victory for Cameron in the UK elections.

In a June 2017 interview, President Dr Arif Alvi had said the Gallup poll figures are controversial and the PML-N leaders are unnecessarily happy over it. In the same talk show, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal supported the survey which favoured the PML-N and Nawaz Sharif. However, in November 2020, he rejected the survey which showed PTI’s popularity graph in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The PTI leader Shafqat Mehmood in a February 2017, while commenting on a PEW survey, said he doesn’t agree with notion that survey figures are fraud. He said some surveys put people in good light, while sometimes it is the other way round. He said PILDAT may conduct another survey with different figures, so he doesn’t give much importance to survey figures.

PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan in a talk show in June 2016 had said he doesn’t believe in surveys because they represent only a selected section of society, not the society as a whole.

The PML-N leader and former Punjab CM Shahbaz Sharif said in October 2012 that Gallup and IRI surveys show PML-N and Nawaz Sharif the most popular in the country.

The PML-N leader Anusha Rehman said in August 2013 that surveys reflect public opinion. She quoted Gallup survey showing the PML-N as most popular party.

PMl-N’s Miftah Ismail said in June 2018 that results mostly come according to survey predictions.

The PML-N spokesperson said in April 2018 that the Gallup survey showed Nawaz Sharif was the most popular leader of Pakistan and PML-N is the most popular political party.

The PPP leader Saeed Ghani said in a February 2017 interview that surveys from 300 or 400 people cannot be accepted as the voice of nation.

The same year, Dr Nafisa Shah of the PPP said in an interview that Gallup did a lot of surveys against the PPP and it was proved that it had links with the PML-N. She said there is politics behind surveys.