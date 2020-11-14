Govt likely to cut petrol price by Rs3.40/litre, diesel by Rs2.5/litre

ISLAMABAD: Owing to the appreciating rupee against the US dollar, the government is likely to reduce petrol and diesel prices for the second half of this month. A source in Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has revealed that the there is a room for Rs3.40/liter cut in petrol and Rs2.5/liter in diesel prices.

Earlier, for the first fortnight of the month of November, the government had cut petrol price by Rs1.57/liter and diesel by Re0.84/liter, while kerosene and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) prices were kept unchanged.

Petrol is being sold now at Rs102.40/ liter, Diesel Rs103.22 per liter, Kerosene Rs65.29/liter and LDO at Rs62.86/liter.

The regulator would send the summary to the finance division. The government would make a decision on 15th November to make it effective from the next day.

On Friday, the rupee gained 17 paisas in interbank against the dollar.

State Bank of Pakistan tweet said, the US dollar on Friday opened at Rs158.33 and closed at Rs158.16. This level was last seen, eight months ago in mid-March. During this week, the rupee gained Rs0.93 against the greenback.

In months to come, the consumption of diesel and petrol can increase. In winter, due to the gas shortage, the CNG filling stations could face gas supply problems. So car owners will shift to petrol. Since Rabi season has started, so diesel demand will also increase as crops including wheat are being sown.

According to the latest analysis by JS Global Capital, the sale of petroleum products has touched a two-year high of 1.7 million tons in October. It increased by 11 percent over the previous month.

Revival of economic and business activities can be attributed to this spike. Diesel sale in October increased by 43 percent to 0.67 million tons against 0.47 million tons in September. In the same month of last year, its sales stood at 0.65 million tons.

Petrol sale jacked up by seven percent to 0.69 million tons in October compared to 0.64 million in September.