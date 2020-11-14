By our correspondent

LAHORE: Price Meter.PK set main final clash against Master Paints in the Newage Cables Lahore Garrison Polo Championship after routing AOS 7-4.5 in the second semi-final here at Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) on Friday.

Mannuel Carranza was in sublime form as he contributed five fabulous goals in his team's triumph while the remaining two goals were converted by Sufi Haroon.

From the losing side, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage, Guy Gibrat hammered a hattrick.

AOS were off to a good start as they converted a 30-yard penalty to gain 1-0 lead, which was soon equalised 1- 1 by Price Meter.PK, who played well in the second chukker by banging in a brace to earn 3-1 lead. They maintained their supremacy in the third chukker as well by scoring a hat-trick against one goal by AOS to stretch their lead to 6-2. In the fourth and last chukker, both the teams scored one goal each to finish the match at 7-4.5.

In the second match of the day, Barry's beat Platinum Homes/Guard Group by 6-4. From Barry's, Hamza Mawaz Khan thrashed three tremendous goals while Ruelo Trotz banged in a brace and Nafees Barry hit one. From the losing team, Amirreza Behboudi and Taimur Ali Malik converted two goals each.

Both the teams played well and matched fire with fire till the end. Barry's gained 2-1 lead in the first chukker, which they enhanced to 3-1 by adding one goal in the second. Platinum Homes fought back well in the third chukker and thrashed two goals against one by Barry's to make it 4-3. In the fourth and last chukker, Barry's struck two more to stretch their lead to 6-3, while Platinum Homes hit one to finish the match at 6-4.