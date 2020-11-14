Man arrested for attacking police

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DASKA: Motra police Friday arrested an accused who along with his accomplices opened fire at a police party. Accused Kashif and his seven accomplices opened fire at a police party when they were signaled to stop at the bridge of a canal.
YOUTH HELD: City police Friday registered a case against an accused on charges of harbouring a proclaimed offender (PO).
On a tip-off, police raided the house of Ihsan to arrest PO Abuhurara, but he was alerted before the arrival of the police. The police booked Ihsan.