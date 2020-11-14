close
Sat Nov 14, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2020

Man arrested for attacking police

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2020

DASKA: Motra police Friday arrested an accused who along with his accomplices opened fire at a police party. Accused Kashif and his seven accomplices opened fire at a police party when they were signaled to stop at the bridge of a canal.

YOUTH HELD: City police Friday registered a case against an accused on charges of harbouring a proclaimed offender (PO).

On a tip-off, police raided the house of Ihsan to arrest PO Abuhurara, but he was alerted before the arrival of the police. The police booked Ihsan.

