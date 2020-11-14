FIA arrests man for involvement in child pornography

TOBA TEK SINGH: On the direction of Argentina Interpol, the FIA Cyber Crime Wing team on Friday arrested a man for his alleged involvement in child pornography.

A press release issued by the FIA here said that the FIA raided Mubarakabad Colony and arrested accused Imran Anwar. The FIA said that the accused was allegedly involved in sharing and keeping in possession child pornographic contents, pictures and videos.

The press release added that the accused was allegedly found involved in downloading and sharing child pornographic pictures and videos through different social media Apps. Sources said that the accused would be handed over to the Argentina Interpol after completing initial probe.

Kiln workers take out rally: Scores of kiln workers along with their wives and children on Friday took out a rally against closure of the kilns in the name of spreading smog and not transferring on zig zag technology.

Bhatta Mazdoor Union district senior vice president Shagufa Parveen led the rally which started from Gojra Road Municipal Committee Octroi Post and after marching on several roads reached Shahbaz Chowk. Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Bhatta Mazdoor Union general secretary Muhammad Shabbir, Sajida Parveen, Muhammad Ashfaq and Muhammad Nawab said as a result of closure of the kilns, millions of workers had been rendered jobless in Punjab.

They said that the families of jobless kiln workers had been reached to the edge of starvation. They demanded the government issue social security cards for kiln and industrial workers.