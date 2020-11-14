‘Solution to all problems lies in Islamic system’

LAHORE: Tanzim Islami ameer Shujauddin Sheikh on Friday stated that the enforcement of Islamic System in Pakistan was vital for resolving all issues and counter enemy’s intrigues. Commenting on the present situation, he noted that although Gilgit-Baltistan had been given the legal status of a “provisional” province of the country; however, the need of the hour was to solve all basic problems of Gilgit-Baltistan people. He demanded the rulers establish the Islamic System of Social Justice in country. “We can counter international intrigues and successfully combat any probable war imposed by a perpetual enemy like India only if we hold firmly to the rope of Allah and implementing the Ideology of Pakistan,” he concluded.