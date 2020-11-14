Pakistan’s poverty alleviation strategy discussed

LAHORE: The Centre for Chinese Legal Studies (CCLS) at Shaikh Ahmad Hassan School of Law, LUMS in collaboration with Pakistan-China Institute organised a virtual conference on “Poverty Alleviation, Covid-19 and CPEC - Connecting the Dots”.

According to a press release, experts for the panel discussion included Dr Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation; Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Chairman Foreign Affairs Committee in Senate of Pakistan; Masood Khalid, former ambassador of Pakistan to China; Professor Xia Qingjie, Peking University, China; Dr Vaqar Ahmed, Executive Director, SDPI; and Prof Uzair Kayani, Faculty, Shaikh Ahmad Hassan School of Law, LUMS.

The moderator, Professor Sikander Ahmed Shah, Director, CCLS, engaged the panel in an insightful conversation on Pakistan's existing poverty alleviation strategy, the impact of COVID-19 on Pakistan's deteriorating income, poverty and CPEC's role vis-à-vis alleviating poverty in the country. The conference explored the poverty alleviation strategy of China in an attempt to understand how Pakistan may learn from and employ China’s best practices.

Prof Sikander Ahmad Shah and Prof Uzair Kayani extended their pro bono support to Dr Sania Nishtar on all matters of policy making pertaining to poverty reduction and relief, in their collective pursuit to establish a welfare system in Pakistan.

Mustafa Hyder Sayed, Executive Director, PCI, presented his closing remarks for the conference and urged the audience to focus their energies on small and medium enterprises that enhance the vocational potential of our country.