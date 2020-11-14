‘Retailers ignored in corona combat strategy’

LAHORE: No provincial or federal government authority has so far taken the organised retail sector on board to chalk out the strategy to combat the COVID-19 second wave in the country.

Chainstore Association of Pakistan (CAP) Chairman, Tariq Mehboob, talking to The News said the CAP being the representative body of the organised retail sector of country was not called by the government so far.

Terming it the discouraging attitude of the government, he said, they are under pressure when it needs to collect tax but now when the time to chalk out a strategy to combat COVID-19 no government official has called retailers so far, he lamented.

The retail sector already suffered billions loss due to the COVID-19 lockdown. However, the sector managed to reduce the loss by engaging the stakeholders concern which resulted relief in rental from the landlords and shopping malls managements, switching towards the online sales of the products and others.

However, Tariq Mehboob believed that the corona second wave could be more dangerous than the previous one due to changing weather conditions; the threat is real but no one seems to be taking it seriously. Previously, some trade bodies, including Associations and Chambers of Commerce had been very active in dealing with such issues, but it seemed that they were not interested anymore in handling the matter, he remarked.

He said that businesses, especially those which were under the tax net, were still facing supply chain issues due to the COVID-19. “Business activities are running at a good pace but the disrupted supply chain has not yet fully recovered and many brands have not been able to tap demand,” he said.