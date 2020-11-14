PSL5 live on Geo Super today

KARACHI: The waiting hours are over! The thrilling play-off stage of season five of Pakistan Super League, the mega event in the history of Pakistan cricket is starting from Saturday (today) at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Pakistan's first private sports channel “Geo Super” will broadcast the thrilling competitions of PSL5 live. The first qualifier match will start on today at 3 pm for "Multan Sultan-Karachi Kings" clash. Whichever team wins the match will advance to the final. There will also be an Eliminator One

match at 8 pm on the same day in which Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will compete. The losing team will be eliminated from the event, while the winning team will have another chance to reach the final. The “Eliminator 2” match will be played on Sunday (tomorrow) at 8 pm in which the team that loses the “qualifier” match will have a tough time against the winning team “Eliminator 1” while the high voltage final of the mega event will be played on Tuesday at 8 pm.