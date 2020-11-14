Provision of low-cost houses main focus of PM: Khusro Bakhtyar

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Lt. General (retd) Anwar Ali Haider called on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar in his office on Friday. Noor Ahmed, Secretary for Economic Affairs, and Mudassar H. Khan, CEO Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company, also joined the meeting.

The chairman NPHDA briefed the minister on low-cost housing scheme. He said the project aimed to increase access to finance for housing among the low-income strata of the country and would also support the capital market of development and construction in Pakistan.

CEO PMRC discussed innovations in scaling up risk sharing of housing finance and other mortgage financing services with the minister. The minister assured him that the ministry would hold the consultations with relevant departments and the World Bank to extend the facility for financing the low-cost housing scheme. He reiterated the government’s seriousness in promoting the housing sector. He said his ministry was fully committed to removing bottlenecks related to external economic assistance.