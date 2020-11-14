Colours of Sindhi culture at PNCA

Islamabad: Sindh is a region of rich cultural heritage with sufis and saints having strong influence on local folk traditions and culture. This was evident from the performance given by Sindhi artists at the PNCA’s auditorium.

Clad in bright and colourful dresses, these artists presented their best. Renowned Sindhi vocalists Taj Mastani, Tufail Khan Sangrani, Alan Faqir Jr. Sada Bhar “Master Wali” Allah Dinu, Akbar Khamiso Khan entertained the audience with popular sufi music, songs and tunes of the region.

The National Performing Arts Group of PNCA also gave performance by presenting Bhanghra, Sindhi Jhoomar and Dhamaal. MNA Ali Gohar Baloch, Senator Usman Kakar, Nuzhat Pathan and Ghazala Saifi gave away awards. DG PNCA thanked the Shah Abdul Latif Social and Cultural Association for collaborating with the PNCA for exquisite musical evening.