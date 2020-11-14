MCI to set up landfill site for garbage disposal in Taxila

Islamabad: Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has proposed to set up landfill site for disposing off garbage of the federal capital into reserved forest of Margalla Hills located into jurisdiction of Punjab.

The MCI has proposed to construct a landfill site in reserved forest of Margalla Hills National Park located in Tehsil Taxila, District Rawalpindi into Punjab through an environmental impact assessment (EIA).

Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency has been currently reviewing environmental impact assessment report submitted by MCI in order to construct the proposed landfill site. The reserved forest located within the territory of Punjab is regulated under the Forest Act 1927. While considering the proposed landfill site near Sangjani, MCI and its consultants have failed to properly address legal and environmental aspects in the EIA.

A written complaint submitted by Zaheer Ul Hassan Zaildar, renowned social worker, to the MCI and different authorities belonging to federal and Punjab governments, stating that Section 27 of Forest Act 1927 provides that government of Punjab shall not allow any change in land use of a reserve forest except for the purpose of right of way, building of roads and development of forests parks without construction of any concrete building or permanent structure in a reserved forest.

The construction of structure including a landfill site within reserve forest is an offense and is punishable for imprisonment up to six month and fine up to one million rupees under section 26 of the Forest Act 1927. The proposal of the MCI constitutes a flagrant violation of the Forest Act 1927.