Girl shot dead in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A young girl was killed over an unknown reason in Imantain village in Pulrah area on Friday. "The assailants force their entry into the house of Mohammad Farooq and opened indiscriminate fire on his 22-year-old daughter as a result of which she died instantly," Muhammad Tariq, the SHO of Pulrah Police Station, told reporters.

According to the FIR, the entire family of the slain girl had gone to attend a wedding ceremony in the nearby village when the accused managed to enter into the house and gunned her down.