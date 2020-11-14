close
Sat Nov 14, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
November 14, 2020

Infant dies, eight injured in cylinder blast

National

MANSEHRA: An infant died and eight members of the family, including his mother and four siblings, sustained burn injuries when a house caved in after a gas cylinder blast in Chinarkot area of Battal on Friday.

Police officials said that the house of one Taj Mohammad Awan collapsed after a gas cylinder exploded, burying all the members of the family alive. The locals extinguished the fire after the hectic efforts of many hours.

The locals rushed to the scene, retrieved the injured and shifted them to the nearby hospital where the doctors pronounced an infant, stated to be the son of Taj Mohammad Awan, as dead. The other injured, including for siblings of the dead and his mother, were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital Abbottabad. The condition of the three people was stated to be critical.

