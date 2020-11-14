Supreme Court issues advisory to counter second wave of Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Keeping in view the 2nd wave of Covid-19 and to avoid spread of the pandemic, the Supreme Court of Pakistan has taken following preventive measures in the vicinity of Supreme Court building to avert threat of infection to judges, staff, lawyers, litigants and security personnel. In this regard, the court has already been issuing circulars, guidelines and advisories from time to time all over Pakistan.

According to a press release Friday, it was stated that only lawyers and those litigants who are pleading in person or persons summoned by the Court or issued notices by the Court, may attend the Court.

All other persons/potential visitors are advised to avoid visiting this Court and may collect information through phone from Supreme Court helpline (1818). Cover mouth and nose with mask, cover mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve (not hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Wearing face mask and getting checked of fever/ temperature is mandatory for all the persons on entering the premises of this Court's building at Islamabad and Branch Registries in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta.

The entry of people without face mask, temperature/ fever/symptoms checking and passing through disinfectant tunnel is banned forthwith. Keeping in view the limited capacity in the Court Room No. 03, entry on 16.11.2020 shall be through special passes. However, advocates and journalists who regularly come for Supreme Court proceedings will be exempted from passes in the premises of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad, on Monday, the 16th November, 2020.