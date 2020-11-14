Law firm withdraws from Trump campaign lawsuit

close
Sat Nov 14, 2020
November 14, 2020

PENNSYLVANIA, US: A law firm representing Republican President Trump’s campaign in challenging US election results in Pennsylvania is withdrawing from at least one of the cases contesting ballots in the battleground state. In a court filing , lawyers at Porter Wright Morris & Arthur said it had agreed that its clients - the campaign and 2 registered voters - “will be best served if Porter Wright withdraws.” The campaign is in process of retaining new counsel, Porter Wright said in the filing to U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann in Pennsylvania. The lawsuit, filed on Sunday in federal court in Pennsylvania, alleges that state’s mail-in voting system “lacked all of the hallmarks of transparency and verifiability that were present for in-person voters.”

