Police sacrifices in the line of duty lauded

Islamabad : Police force plays a pivotal role in maintaining law and order in country, they are the first line of defence, said Federal Minister for Interior, Brigadier (r) Ijaz Ahmad Shah.

He stated this while addressing the final passing out parade of Assistant Superintendent of Police on Friday.

He lauded the sacrifices made by the police force in the line of duty while guarding the country and its people. "Police have been fighting terrorism across the country, including challenging areas in Balochistan, KP and far flung regions. The sacrifices made by police as front line force cannot be overlooked" the minister said.

While emphasising on the role of people in daily life he said that the duty of Police force is to protect the life, honor and property of the masses, therefore, this should he first and the foremost priority of every police officer. "The officer should ensure to perform his duty well," he reinforced.

The Interior Minister said that in order to perform well as an officer, the focus should be on setting an example by following the code and being professional. He said being professional is the only way through which you can earn respect of your under command.

"You should have passion to serve and understand realities of the field to do your best," said Ijaz Shah.

He congratulated the officers on their passing out and said you have joined an elite service, make sure that you keep up the standards and strive to do better. He also said that instead of being part of the herd, young officers should be progressive and work on reforms wherever the need is felt.

He concluded his speech by wishing the officers all the best for their future and thanked the administration for giving him the honor of being the Chief Guest.

The event was also graced by senior police officials including IGP. The Federal Minister for Interior, Brig (r) Ijaz Ahmad Shah reviewed the parade, planted a tree and recorded his remarks in visitor's book.