Forestry research, monitoring stressed

Islamabad : Special Assistant to prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said boosting forestry and wildlife research in the country can help stem over-exploitation of forest and wildlife resources and promote their sustainable management.

Talking to media here on Saturday, the premier's aide said low policy priority, lack of development vision on the part of forest planners and managers, lack of funds for forestry and wildlife research and capacity-building of forest experts during years of preceding governments have long blocked efforts for the conservation and protection of the country’s forest and wildlife resources the development of effective research and development.

“Given the reasons of research and monitoring gaps, the forest and wildlife resources, which feed various socioeconomic goals including poverty reduction, environmental development and climate change resilience, have suffered only over-exploitation, increasing country’s vulnerability to climate change-induced disasters, air pollution and loss of overall biodiversity in the country,” he said.

Malik Amin said removing the constraints to the enhanced forestry and wildlife research was vital to enabling research institutions and researchers to plug the forestry research gaps to meet sustainable forestry and wildlife for achieving various socioeconomic and environmental development goals through sustainable management of the forest and wildlife resources in the country.