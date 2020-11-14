PIMA to conduct diabetic screening

Islamabad : The Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has announced nationwide diabetic screening of 100,000 people on the occasion of World

Diabetes Day, saying that about 200,000 people become disabled every year due to diabetes in Pakistan.

PIMA will conduct various activities to spread awareness about the disease on November 14. Diabetic patients are more likely to have severe complications due to Coronavirus.

In a statement released on Friday, PIMA’s Central President Dr. Khubaib Shahid said diabetes is a chronic disease; one in four people in Pakistan suffers from diabetes and the number is growing rapidly.

To raise awareness, Pakistan Islamic Medical Association will conduct awareness walks, lectures, and screening camps across the country.

Free diabetes screening camps will be set up in more than 50 places across the country, including the National Press Club and Al-Khidmat Razi Hospital in Islamabad, where an estimated 100,000 people will be screened.

“There are 20 diabetes clinics across the country, providing free medicine and insulin to 3,000 registered patients on a monthly basis.

Diabetes awareness

lectures will also be organized in Al-Khidmat Hospitals, including these clinics,” Dr. Khubaib concluded.