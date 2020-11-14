Transgender issues highlighted

LAHORE:The transgender community organised a media sensitisation training programme in a private hotel on Friday. Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine attended the event as the chief guest. The organiser, Mahnoor Chaudhry, shed light on issues being faced by the transgender people. The representatives of the community highlighted many issues especially the issue of violent attacks on the transgender community across the country. The provincial minister the Punjab government is going to finalise a bill for protection in this regard in the assembly after consultations with the community representatives.