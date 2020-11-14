close
Sat Nov 14, 2020
A
APP
November 14, 2020

'Livestock sector being developed'

Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dareshak said on Friday that the livestock sector could not make satisfactory progress in the past due to inconsistent policies of successive governments. Now the sector is being developed on modern lines in accordance with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision, said the minister while addressing a ceremony.

