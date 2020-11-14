Judges, lawyers pay tribute to Justice Waqar

LAHORE:The legal fraternity and the judges on Friday mourned the tragic death of Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth due to COVID-19.

The lawyers stayed away from the routine judicial work and appeared before the courts in urgent nature cases only. Pakistan Bar Council had announced the day of mourning across the country.

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim expressed his grief over the death of Justice Seth and said the services of the late judge for the institution of judiciary would be remembered for all times to come. Before resuming his judicial work on Friday, Justice Shahid Karim, who was also a member of the special court, paid tribute to Justice Seth and offered Fateha along with the lawyers present in the court. Justice Karim recalled his memories with Justice Seth and highlighted his services.