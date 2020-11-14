‘Illegal centres fleecing growers’

LAHORE:The Pakistan Kisan Movement has expressed concern over illegal sugarcane purchase centres and said the centres are fleecing the growers as the authorities concerned are acting as a silent spectator.

A large number of farmers from different areas of Bahawalpur district met with Pakistan Kisan Movement Secretary General Hanif Gujjar. They alleged that the Bahawalpur district administration is not taking action against the illegal purchase centres in spite of farmers’ protest. They alleged that the district administration is bent upon protecting and supporting the mafia.

The farmers appealed to the Punjab chief minister, chief secretary and Punjab cane commissioner to immediately take action against the middlemen buying sugarcane at Rs170 per 40kg and flouting the orders of the government. The farmers demanded immediate police action against the mafia looting the poor farmers of Bahawalpur district.