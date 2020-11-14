HEC team visits varsity

LAHORE:A delegation from the National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) of the Higher Education Commission visited the School of Food and Agricultural Sciences (SFAS) of the University of Management and Technology (UMT).

According to a press release, the visit aimed to evaluate the BS (Food Science & Technology) programme of the SFAS. Rector UMT, Prof Dr Muhammad Aslam, and Director SFAS Dr Nauman Khalid, along with his team welcomed the delegation and gave them brief presentation about the School and its progress over the years.

The NAEAC delegation included Dr Ishtiaq A Rajwana (Chairperson NAEAC), Dr Saeed Akhtar (Director Institute of Food Science and Nutrition, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan), and Dr Muhammad Tauseef Sultan (Institute of Food Science and Nutrition, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan). The team inspected the laboratory facilities, classrooms, library resources and evaluated the SFAS curriculum. The delegation also met with students and faculty as well.