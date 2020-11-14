Efforts urged to diversify relations between Pakistan, Russia

MARDAN: Honourary Consul of Russian Federation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Arsallah Khan highlighted the need for a meaningful dialogue among the youth of Pakistan and Russian.

He expressed these views while speaking at a seminar titled “International Youth Dialogue”. Andre G Fesson Council Director, Consulate General Russian Federation, Russian Centre for Science and Culture also addressed the seminar. Mohammad Arsallah Khan appreciated the young minds for bringing about a change in the field of diplomacy. He lauded their commitment and dedication towards improving bilateral relations.

“We are working on collaboration through fellowships, cultural exchanges, tourism and trade ventures and economic partnership to diversify the range of our relations,” he argued. He underscored the need for understanding the dynamics of diplomacy in the digital age. He added that the fluid nature of international relationships warranted that young minds played their part in making this world a better place. “Our countries have timeless traditions, ageless cultural sites and universal value systems together,” he said. Mohammad Arsallah Khan added that Pakistan and Russia could contribute to make the world a better place.