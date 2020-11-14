Workshop on ‘zardosi’ embroidery held Pakhtunkhwa College of Arts held a three-day workshop on Zardosi, a type of metal embroidery.

Zardosi embroidery is used for making elaborate designs with gold and silver threads coupled with beads, gems and precious stones, etc. It is also used for decorating the walls of royal tents, seaboard and wall hanging, etc

A press release says that the workshop was the first of its kind and threads used were silver wires and gold leaves. The designers of textiles made innovations and new combinations of copper with silver or golden polish and silk thread. At the workshop, textile designer Nida Khattak guided students on the basics of embroidery and handling threads and learning different patterns. The event was conducted for the grooming of textile students of the PCA, especially 7 semester students. On the final day, students were appreciated for their skill in textile and awarded certificates in the closing ceremony.