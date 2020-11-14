Scholar defends PhD thesis

Qurratul Ain, a scholar from the Department of Education, City University of Science and Information Technology (CUSIT), Peshawar, has successfully defended her PhD thesis and has been recommended for the award of the doctoral degree.

The topic of her thesis was “Analyzing Impacts of Emotional Intelligence and Leadership Styles of Institutional Heads on Teachers’ Work Performance Job Satisfaction and Students’ Academic Performance: A Case Study of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Pakistan”. Prof Dr Muhammad Asrar Khattak was her supervisor and Prof Dr Anwar Fazil Chishti co-supervisor. The thesis was approved by known academicians from the United Kingdom and Turkey. Qurratul Ain presented her research findings and responded to the questions at the public defence. The examiners committee comprised of Brig (R) Prof Dr Muhammad Younes, Dean of Arts and Education and head of the Education Department. CUSIT, Dr Wasal Khan, Associate Professor, Sarhad University of Science & Information Technology, Dr Amjad Reba, Associate Professor, Institute of Education Research, University of Peshawar, and Prof Dr Asha Shafiq, Education Department, CUSIT. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Kashifur Rehman was present on the occasion as well.