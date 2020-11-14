Visually impaired persons’ body chief killed

MANSEHRA: Visually Impaired Persons Association President Arif Kashmiri was killed in Shinkiari area here on Friday.

Arif Kashmiri, who himself was also visually impaired, at his association office when someone axed him to death and the police later claimed to have arrested the alleged killer.

The motive behind his murder is yet to be ascertained by the police. Kashmiri, who was also an employee of Hazara University and known singer, was hit with sharp edged weapons, leaving him seriously injured. The locals rushed him to the Civil Hospital Shinkiari where doctors pronounced him dead.

Kashmiri had laid the foundation of the association of blind persons almost a decade ago and struggled from their rights from the platform.

He was a known singer and used to sing folk and contemporary songs in Urdu, Hindko, Pashto and Kashmiri languages. The slain was laid to rest in Shinkiari after the funeral prayer, attended largely by people from various walks of life.

SHO Shinkiari Qazi Majid confirmed to media that the killer of Kashmiri was arrested in a raid and further details about the reasons which led to the murder would be revealed in a press conference today (Saturday).

Munib Mazhar Bashir, the president of the Shinkiari traders union, condemned the killing and said Kashmiri spent his entire life protecting the rights of people with disabilities.