Hybrid teaching system introduced in UoH

HARIPUR: For ensuring timely completion of semesters of all the programs, the academic calendar would be followed under the hybrid system of online teaching at the University of Haripur (UoH), said the university registrar Prof Dr Shah Masood.

Speaking to newsmen here on Friday, he said that following a fresh wave of Covid-19 across the country and the government’s instructions for protecting the staff and students from the deadly virus, the UoH has devised a mechanism of partial online and partial physical classes, ensuring that the study courses of students get completed in time as per the academic calendar.

He said that under the hybrid system, the students were divided into A and B groups. The students of group A completed their one-week physical attendance of classes on Friday while group B attended online classes during this time, he said adding that the group B would now start its physical class attendance from Monday, November 16, and the group A would attend classes virtually for one week.

However, the students will attend lab courses, work, and meetings with supervisors physically by observing Covid-19 SOPs strictly. To a question, the registrar said that students from far-off areas would be fully facilitated in their virtual and physical class attendance and it had been principally decided that the university administration would not penalize them on attendance issue and other unavoidable compulsions.