Two more die of corona in KP

PESHAWAR: Two more people died and 251 tested positive for the coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday. With the two human losses, the number of fatalities from coronavirus reached 1305 in the province. Officials said the two patients who died of the Covid-19 belonged to Swat and Lower Chitral. Of the positive cases, Peshawar reported 126, Bajaur 32, Abbottabad 30, Torghar 9, Battagram and Upper Chitral eight each, Nowshera 7, Upper Dir 5, while Swat, Lower Dir and Mansehra reported four cases each. Other districts, including Khyber, Swabi, Malakand, Chitral, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, and South Waziristan, also reported positive cases.