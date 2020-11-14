Slain tribal elder laid to rest in Bajaur

KHAR: A tribal elder, who had been targeted and killed by unidentified gunmen the previous day in the Bajaur tribal district, was laid to rest here on Friday.

A large number of people attended the funeral of the deceased whose several family members had been targeted and killed in the past as well. Unidentified armed men had opened fire on Malik Abdul Rasheed in Khuwar Cheena area of Loe Mamoond Tehsil of the Bajair tribal district, killing him on the spot. The assailants had fled the scene after committing the crime. The target-killing spread fear in the area. The police had launched a probe into the killing.