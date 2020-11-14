PPP lawmaker, four others die from coronavirus-related complications in Sindh

An MPA of the Pakistan Peoples Party was among five patients who died from coronavirus-related complications in Sindh on Friday.

Jam Madad Ali, a PPP lawmaker from Jam Nawaz Ali of District Sanghar, had tested positive a few weeks ago. “He was admitted to Karachi’s Ziauddin Hospital,” said Jam Zeeshan, nephew of the deceased politician, while talking to The News.

“Later, he tested negative but due to coronavirus-related complications, he was admitted to the National Medical Centre where he breathed his last on Friday afternoon”, he added. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and others expressed sorrow and grief over the demise of the senior politician. They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest his soul in eternal peace. “His death is a great loss to the people of Sindh”, the chief minister said.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Governor Imran Ismail and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Khurrum Sher Zaman also condoled the death of Ali and praised his decades-long political achievements.

Daily situation report

The new five deaths have pushed Sindh’s confirmed number of deaths from the infectious disease to 2,722. Moreover, 822 new cases have surfaced in the province as 10,641 samples were tested in a day.

In total, 1,784,158 tests have been conducted in Sindh. Overall, 153,874 positive cases have emerged but of them, 92 per cent or 142,082 patients have defeated the virus, including 322 who recovered yesterday.

Currently, 9,069 patients are under treatment: 8,615 in home isolation, seven at isolation centres and 477 at hospitals. The condition of 351 patients is critical and 37 of them are on life support.

Of the new 822 cases, 621 are from Karachi: 213 from District South, 195 from District East, 101 from District Central, 71 from Korangi, 31 from Malir and 10 from District West. Hyderabad has reported 82 new cases, Ghotki 12, Mirpurkhas 10, Mtiari and Shaheed Benazirabad nine each, Badin eight, Sukkur six, Khairpur five, Tando Mohammad Khan and Jamshoro four each, Shikarpur three, Sanghar and Dadu two each, and Larkana and Umerkot one each.

A veteran politician

The deceased lawmaker, Ali, was 58 years old. He was earlier affiliated with the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F), on the ticket of which he was elected to the Sindh

Assembly from his hometown Sanghar in the 2013 elections, adds our correspondent.

However, he left the PML-F and joined the PPP in 2016, and in the ensuing by-elected won the same seat of his hometown. In the 2018 general elections, he was elected to the Sindh Assembly for the seventh time.

He also earlier served as the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly from 2008 to 2011. After the PML-F joined the Sindh government coalition in 2011, Ali became a provincial minister. The funeral prayers for the late MPA would be held in his hometown Jam Goth in Sanghar on Saturday (today) after the Asr prayers.