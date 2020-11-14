CTD arrests two men over sectarian killings

The Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh police on Friday arrested two men on charges of involvement in sectarian violence and killings in Karachi.

According to CTD in-charge Mazhar Mashwani, the arrests were made during a joint raid conducted in the SITE area in collaboration with an intelligence agency. Arms and ammunitions were said to have been found on the two men identified as Agha Hassan and Syed Muhammad Ali Naqvi.

However, two of their accomplices, Qarar Hussain and Syed Ousat Ali, managed to escape, Mashwani said, adding that Rizvi was operating an organised sleeper cell. He said the sleeper cell in-charge would issue orders to the militants to kill people and gave them Rs25,000 to each of the group members on a monthly basis. During the initial interrogation, the arrested men admitted their involvement in the sectarian-based target killings in 2011, 2013 and 2014.

Father, son injured

A man and his minor son suffered burns in a fire at their house in the Drigh Road area late on Thursday night. Police said that the fire broke out due to a room heater.

Rescuers transported 35-year-old Abdul Kareem and his son, six-year-old Abdul Ahad, to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital Karachi. Doctors termed the condition of the injured persons out of danger.